BRIEF-Ingram Micro on Oct 19,21 entered amendments to revolving senior unsecured credit facility
Oct 24 Ingram Micro Inc
* Ingram Micro-On Oct 19, Oct 21 entered amendments to revolving senior unsecured credit facility - SEC filing
* Ingram Micro-On Oct 19, Oct 21 also entered amendments to its trade accounts receivable backed financing program and senior unsecured notes indentures Source text: [bit.ly/2eLrRzA] Further company coverage:
