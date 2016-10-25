Oct 26 Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd
:
* Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited - acquisition of PIR
and $94 milion entitlement offer
* Co to acquire Hawaiian Taco Bell and Pizza Hut franchisee,
Pacific Island Restaurants, Inc for US$105 million
* Deal to be funded in part through a NZ$94 million
underwritten entitlement offer
* Entered into agreements to purchase 100% of shares in
Pacific Island Restaurants Inc
* No shares offered under offer will be entitled to receive
FY17 interim dividend
* Completion of acquisition is expected by late December
* Acquisition and associated transaction costs are expected
to be funded through new NZ dollar equity and US dollar debt
* Shares offered under offer will be issued at a price of
$4.70 per new share
* Acquisition of PIR would be about 6% accretive to earnings
(excluding non-trading items )per share, to Sept 2016 results
