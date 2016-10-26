Oct 26 (Reuters) -

* Dyn says Oct 21 cyber attack has been analyzed as complex, sophisticated attack using maliciously targeted, masked TCP, UDP traffic

* Internet infrastructure provider Dyn says confirms Mirai botnet as primary source of malicious attack traffic

* Dyn says collaborating in ongoing criminal investigation of the attack and will not speculate regarding motivation or identity of attackers

