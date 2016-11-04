Nov 4 Northwestern Corp

* Northwestern Corp - Reaffirming that company's updated earnings guidance for 2016 is in range of $3.20 to $3.35 per diluted share

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Northwestern Corp - Providing preliminary earnings guidance for 2017 to be in range of $3.30 to $3.50 per diluted share - SEC filing

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2fnIxze] Further company coverage: