BRIEF-FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS OF $0.55 PER SHARE
Dec 2 Hercules Offshore Inc:
* On Dec. 2, Hercules British Offshore Limited entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Magni Drilling Limited - SEC filing
* Magni Drilling Limited is purchasing Hercules's two jack-up drilling rigs for $130 million in cash Source text (bit.ly/2fPA37g) Further company coverage:
* Qtrly Xbox live monthly active users grew 15 percent to 55 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2jCQFwT) Further company coverage:
* FB Financial Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results