Dec 7 Wai Chun Mining Industry Group Co Ltd

* Wai chun mining industry group co ltd - wai chun IF transferred its 100% issued share capital in chinese success limited to oriental success

* Wai chun mining industry- after completion of transfer, oriental success becomes an intermediate controlling shareholder of company.

* Directors consider that transfer will not have any impact on financial position and operations of group

* Wai chun mining industry - immediate and ultimate controlling shareholders of co, being chinese success limited and lam ching kui, remain unchanged