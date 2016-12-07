Dec 7 Norvestia Oyj :

* Based on updated calculation, net asset value (NAV) of Norvestia as of Nov. 30 was 174.3 million euros versus 169.8 million euros as Sept. 30

* Board has assessed impact of updated NAV announced on Dec. 7 and still unanimously recommends that shareholders accept CapMan's exchange offer