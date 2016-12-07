BRIEF-Aflac says issued ¥60 bln principal amount of senior notes due 2027
* Aflac inc - on Jan 25, co issued ¥60 billion aggregate principal amount of its 0.932% senior notes due 2027 Source text - http://bit.ly/2jy7oni Further company coverage:
Dec 7 Bank Of East Asia Limited :
* Formation Of Joint Venture For Acquisition And Development Of Land In Qianhai, The Prc
* Pursuant to agreement, Bank, Khl and Kpl will establish prc jv in Qianhai with a total investment of rmb5.22 billion
* Funding requirement for making capital commitment is not expected to have any material impact on bank
* To acquire land use rights of land at a total consideration of rmb3.02 billion
* Bank, Khl and Kpl entered into agreement relating to development of project on 7th dec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Citigroup Inc has quietly launched a website to make small business loans of up to $1 million, the latest effort by a big bank to make the process of smaller loans more technology-friendly.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cabo Verde's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' with Stable Outlooks. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'B+' and the Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Cabo Verde's 'B' rating balances its high public and external debt burden, large contingent liabilities and lack of economic diversification, agains