BRIEF-Athersys reports pricing of public offering of common stock
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Dec 7 Snaplogic Inc
* says it has sold $39.4 million in equity financing - sec filing
* Snaplogic inc - discloses in form d with u.s. Sec that the total offering amount was for $45.0 million
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 27 The first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures, sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned share market listing next year.
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 26 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has tasked two U.S. industry leaders in oil reserves auditing to review the content of its deposits as it pushes ahead with a share listing next year, industry sources said on Thursday.