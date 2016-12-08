Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 8 Capgemini
* Has decided to increase company's multi-year share buyback program by 500 million euros ($538.25 million)
* Launches process of changing the legal form of the company to a "European company"
* Says new legal status would better reflect international nature of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)