BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says reached an agreement in principle with Silo Energy to settle bankruptcy related claims
* On Jan 26, Co reached an agreement in principle with Silo Energy LLC - SEC filing
Dec 8 Serrano Limited
* Update On Bankruptcy Proceedings Against Mr Chia Wing Keong
* "all further proceedings are adjourned to 15 december 2016"
* Refers to announcement in relation to bankruptcy proceedings against chia wing keong initiated by bank of east asia
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday postponed until Feb. 2 a decision on whether to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of phone carrier Oi SA, which is under creditor protection in Brazil, said two sources briefed on the matter who were not authorized to discuss it publicly.
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, squares off in court on Thursday against opponents of its reorganization plan, including state regulators, shareholders, environmental activists and even former executives.