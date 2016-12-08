MOVES-JPMorgan investment banker Stephen Berenson retires
Jan 26 Stephen Berenson, a vice chairman of investment banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co, has retired after more than three decades with the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Dec 8 Fate Therapeutics Inc -
* Says it has raised $56.75 million in equity financing - SEC filing
* Fate Therapeutics Inc disclosed in form D with U.S. SEC that total offering amount was for $56.75 million Source text: [bit.ly/2geWL8J] Further company coverage:
* REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES AMENDS AND EXTENDS LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA
