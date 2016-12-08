Dec 8 Greenyard NV :

* Greenyard confirms the conversion price of the 125 million euro ($132.6 million) senior, unsecured, guaranteed, convertible bonds due 2021

* The conversion price of the convertible bonds has been set at 17.43 euros, representing a premium of 25 pct of the volume weighted average price of Greenyard's shares on Euronext Brussels between opening and closing of the market today