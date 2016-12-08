Dec 8 Emergent BioSolutions Inc
* Emergent biosolutions - signs follow-on contract with cdc
valued at up to $911 million to supply to sns about 29.4 million
doses of biothrax through sept 2021
* Emergent biosolutions to support hhs anthrax preparedness
strategy with up to $1 billion in biothrax deliveries to
strategic national stockpile
* Company re-establishes 2016 financial guidance
* Emergent biosolutions inc - barda issues notice of intent
to separately procure about $100 million of biothrax for sns
over 24 months from contract award
* Sees 2016 total revenue on a combined basis $485mln to
$505mln
* Sees 2016 adjusted net income on a combined basis $55mln
to $65mln
