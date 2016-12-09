UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 9 IOI Corporation Bhd
* nov production of fresh fruit bunches (own production) 283,446 mt and ffb (outside purchases) 11,323 mt
* nov production of crude palm oil 62,913 mt, palm kernel 13,272 mt and rubber 45,895 dry kg Source text (bit.ly/2grqVnY) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources