Dec 9 Assured Guaranty Ltd :

* Assured Guaranty - has been engaged in confidential discussions regarding potential reinsurance transaction with financial guaranty insurance company

* Assured Guaranty- in connection with discussions, co entered into confidentiality agreements with holders pursuant to which co agreed to publicly disclose all undisclosed material not later than Dec 9

* Assured Guaranty - company, holders and fgic have been unable to reach agreement on terms of a potential transaction Source text - bit.ly/2hebSPA Further company coverage: