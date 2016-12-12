Dec 12 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Sun Pharma & Moebius Medical sign exclusive global licensing deal

* Deal to develop novel liposomal non-opiod pain product for osteoarthritis

* Moebius medical will get upfront payment, development-based,sales-based milestone payments, tiered royalties on sales from co

* To fund further development of MM-II

* Sun Pharma has worldwide commercialization & manufacturing rights

* Moebius Medical will conduct requisite pre-clinical studies

* Moebius medical will assume responsibility for product development and manufacturing through the end of phase-ii studies