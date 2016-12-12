BRIEF-Anhui Anke Biotechnology (Group) sees FY 2016 net profit up 11 pct to 25 pct
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 11 percent to 25 percent, or to be 26 million yuan to 29.3 million yuan
Dec 12 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Sun Pharma & Moebius Medical sign exclusive global licensing deal
* Deal to develop novel liposomal non-opiod pain product for osteoarthritis
* Moebius medical will get upfront payment, development-based,sales-based milestone payments, tiered royalties on sales from co
* To fund further development of MM-II
* Sun Pharma has worldwide commercialization & manufacturing rights
* Moebius Medical will conduct requisite pre-clinical studies
* Moebius medical will assume responsibility for product development and manufacturing through the end of phase-ii studies Source text: bit.ly/2hl91S1 Further company coverage:
Jan 27 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to be 67.5 million to 72.5 million yuan