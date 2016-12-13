Dec 13 Magni-Tech Industries Bhd

* qtrly net profit 28.5 million rgt versus 21.6 million rgt

* revenue 279.8 million rgt versus 197.3 million rgt

* "group maintains a cautiously positive outlook for the remaining quarters of the current financial year "

* " both the garment and packaging businesses are expected to remain profitable for the current financial year" Source text (bit.ly/2gCrltk) Further company coverage: