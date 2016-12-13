BRIEF-MK Land Holdings upadates on change of group CEO
* Change Of Chief Executive Officer - Change In Principal Officer
Dec 13 Swan General Ltd :
* Declared final dividend of 12 rupees per share in respect of FY ending Dec. 31, 2016, to be paid on or about Jan. 20, 2017 Source: bit.ly/2hsFLJK Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Change Of Chief Executive Officer - Change In Principal Officer
* Says it plans to issue 13th series 5-yr unsecured corporation bonds worth of 10 billion yen, with subscription date on Jan. 27 and payment date on Feb. 3
* Says Japan Asia Group enters into contract to sell 100 percent stake in Japan Asia Securities Co Ltd to Aizawa Securities, effective on March 1