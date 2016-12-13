Dec 13 Boeing Co :

* The second aircraft upgrade is already under way, with the entire fleet slated for completion in 2018.

* Boeing begins digital flight deck upgrades to NATO fleet

* Thirteen additional NATO AWACS will receive installation of the upgrade as part of a $257 million modification effort

* The modernization has also been installed on a U.S. Air Force AWACS, which is completing extensive flight tests and will deliver in 2017 Further company coverage: