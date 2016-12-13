BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
Dec 13 Neiman Marcus Group Llc
* CEO on conf call- Q1 gross margin impacted by higher markdowns as worked to bring inventory in line with soft demand
* CEO - fine tuning marketing to reach beyond traditional customers
* CEO - Q1 results also hurt by distractions like U.S. Presidential elections
* Product margins were down 130 basis points in Q1
* CEO - believe oil prices have stabilized and started moving in positive direction, think there's a lag effect with customers
* CEO - "customers in general (are now) less loyal to any one retailer, due to price transparency online, think that's here to stay"
* CEO on conf call- "Q1 results are very disappointing"
* CEO - operational challenges in Q1 included inventory management system transition, which hurt sales by $30 million-$35 million
* CEO - Q1 results continued to be hurt by oil prices and fewer foreign shoppers as events like Brexit and weakening euro affect US dollar
* CEO - "business has been challenging on every front"
* CEO - working with our vendors to get "buy now, wear now" products in our stores
* CEO - "our core customers are visiting us less frequently" Further company coverage:
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.