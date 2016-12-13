Dec 13 Neiman Marcus Group Llc

* CEO on conf call- Q1 gross margin impacted by higher markdowns as worked to bring inventory in line with soft demand

* CEO - fine tuning marketing to reach beyond traditional customers

* CEO - Q1 results also hurt by distractions like U.S. Presidential elections

* Product margins were down 130 basis points in Q1

* CEO - believe oil prices have stabilized and started moving in positive direction, think there's a lag effect with customers

* CEO - "customers in general (are now) less loyal to any one retailer, due to price transparency online, think that's here to stay"

* CEO on conf call- "Q1 results are very disappointing"

* CEO - operational challenges in Q1 included inventory management system transition, which hurt sales by $30 million-$35 million

* CEO - Q1 results continued to be hurt by oil prices and fewer foreign shoppers as events like Brexit and weakening euro affect US dollar

* CEO - "business has been challenging on every front"

* CEO - working with our vendors to get "buy now, wear now" products in our stores

* CEO - working with our vendors to get "buy now, wear now" products in our stores