Dec 13 D'Ieteren SA :

* Announces success of its acquisition of Moleskine

* Holds more than 95 pct of shares in moleskine and prepares squeeze out

* Current sell-out offer has started on 12 December 2016 and will terminate on 11 January 2017

* Squeeze out procedure allowing co to acquire 100 pct of Moleskine's shares is expected by end of January 2017