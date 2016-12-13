Dec 13 Mohawk Industries Inc

* Says on Dec 13,co made certain modifications to its $500 million on-balance-sheet securitization facility

* Mohawk Industries - Modification provided all borrowings under facility to bear interest at rate equal to libor plus applicable margin of 0.70%/ annum

* Mohawk Industries Inc - Modification to facility extended termination date of facility from December 19, 2016 to December 19, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2hugeQx] Further company coverage: