BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
Dec 13 Mohawk Industries Inc
* Says on Dec 13,co made certain modifications to its $500 million on-balance-sheet securitization facility
* Mohawk Industries - Modification provided all borrowings under facility to bear interest at rate equal to libor plus applicable margin of 0.70%/ annum
* Mohawk Industries Inc - Modification to facility extended termination date of facility from December 19, 2016 to December 19, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2hugeQx] Further company coverage:
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.