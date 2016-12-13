BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
Dec 13 Franklin Resources Inc :
* Franklin Resources Inc - quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share represents an 11% increase over dividends paid for prior and same quarter last year
* Franklin Resources Inc announces quarterly dividend
* Franklin Resources Inc - announced a quarterly cash dividend in amount of $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.