Dec 13 Newmont Mining Corp :

* Newmont Mining - management expects to record increase to asset retirement obligation at yanacocha of between $400 million and $500 million during q4 of 2016

* Newmont Mining-revised closure plan for yanacocha may change in connection with submission,review of plan with peruvian regulators expected in h2 of 2017

* Newmont Mining Corp - on Dec 7, management presented current assessment of yanacocha closure plan to board - sec filing

* Newmont Mining - increase to asset retirement obligation sees non-cash charge to reclamation expense for quarter ended dec 31 of between $60 million -$90 million Source text bit.ly/2hjralA Further company coverage: