Dec 14 Iberian Minerals:
* Co's board have unanimously approved proposal to spin-out
co's x-leach reagent technology to EnviroLeach Technologies Inc
* Iberian minerals - spin-out will include transfer of all
x-leach related assets to EnviroLeach for price of $3 million
* Iberian minerals - under terms of proposed spin-out Co's
current shareholders to receive about 1 share of EnviroLeach for
every 10 shares held in Iberian
* Iberian minerals ltd - under terms of proposed spin-out,
iberian will also be issued a promissory note in amount of $1.6
million
* Iberian Minerals - under terms of proposed spin-out,
Iberian will receive 2 million shares of EnviroLeach
representing 5.41% of issued, outstanding shares
* Iberian Minerals - spin-out will include transfer of all
intellectual property rights to eco-friendly x-leach,
non-cyanide based leach formula to EnviroLeach
