BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says reached an agreement in principle with Silo Energy to settle bankruptcy related claims
* On Jan 26, Co reached an agreement in principle with Silo Energy LLC - SEC filing
Dec 14 Blue Bird Corp :
* Blue bird-representation of co's dealership agreement in south carolina now successfully transitioned from palmetto bus sales to blanchard machinery
* Blue bird corp - while details of transaction were not disclosed, blanchard was named dealer concurrent with sale
Jan 26 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Thursday posted fourth-quarter profits that fell short of Wall Street estimates and lowered its 2017 earnings forecast amid tempered expectations for its key Opdivo immuno-oncology drug.
BRASILIA, Jan 26 Canada has signaled it is willing to negotiate with Brazil to resolve a feud over funding for jet maker Bombardier Inc that threatens to turn into an international trade dispute, Brazilian Trade Minister Marcos Pereira said Thursday.