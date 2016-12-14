BRIEF-Daiwa Securities Group's Seiji Nakata named as president - Nikkei
* Daiwa Securities Group's Seiji Nakata named as president of company, replacing current president Takashi Hibino effective April 1 - Nikkei
Dec 15 Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd
* Cs Health-discloseable Transaction Issue Of 11% Secured And Guaranteed Note In The Principal Amount Of Hk$100,000,000 Due 2018
* Pursuant to deal investor agreed to subscribe for issue note up to principal amount of HK$100mln
* Company entered into subscription agreement with investor
* Avio, receives authorization from French government for listing through merger with Space 2
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Citigroup Inc executives are confident about the Mexico economy and their Citibanamex subsidiary because the country's low labor costs will make it competitive in global exports regardless of potential changes by the U.S. government in trade agreements.