BRIEF-Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical sees FY 2016 net profit up 0 pct to 20 pct
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 156.3 million yuan to 187.6 million yuan
Dec 15 Hansa Medical AB :
* Co's application for Orphan Drug Designation for IdeS in EU receives positive opinion from European Medicines Agency (EMA)
* Designation provides development and commercial incentives, including 10 years of market exclusivity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Neovacs presents first positive immunogenicity results for IFN kinoid in diabetes of type 1
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to be 4.5 million yuan to 8.9 million yuan