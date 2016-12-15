UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 15 Source: Moody's
* Moody's says outlook for U.S. retail industry in year ahead stable,operating income for sector growing 4.0%-5.0%, and sales in the 3.0% to 4.0% range
* Moody's says U.S. retail, apparel and restaurants industries to see steady performance in 2017
* Moody's on U.S. Retail, apparel, restaurants industries says despite some consumer spending headwinds, outlook for apparel subsector in 2017 is stable
* Moody's says Walmart, which accounts 75% of subsector,will continue to see weak performance as wage hikes,investment for future growth squeeze profits Source text for Eikon:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources