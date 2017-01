Dec 16 Demeter Corporation Pcl

* Board approved investment in biogas power plant project as owned and operated by Aukkarawat Plant Renewable Energies

* investment budget for power plant facility improvement and procurement and installation of machinery of up to 180mln baht

* co to acquire equivalent to 50 percent of registered capital of aukkarawat, at purchase price totaling 110 million baht