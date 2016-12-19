BRIEF-ams: completes acquisition of shares in Heptagon, related capital increase
* Completion of transaction to acquire 100 percent of shares in Heptagon and related capital increase of 11,011,281 new shares from authorized capital
Dec 19 Siti Networks Ltd
* Sanjay Berry has been appointed as the chief financial officer of the company Source text: bit.ly/2hzAGBe Further company coverage:
* Completion of transaction to acquire 100 percent of shares in Heptagon and related capital increase of 11,011,281 new shares from authorized capital
OTTAWA, Jan 24 Canadian businessman and reality TV star Kevin O'Leary holds the lead in a crowded field of contenders running for the leadership of the opposition Conservative party, according to a new poll.
* FY revenue 18.1 million euros ($19.46 million) versus 16.0 million euros year ago