BRIEF-DREAM OFFICE REIT TO SELL PORTFOLIO OF 12 PROPERTIES IN ALBERTA
* ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS TO SELL A PORTFOLIO OF 12 PROPERTIES IN ALBERTA FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $200 MILLION
Dec 19 Calavo Growers Inc :
* Calavo Growers Inc - Effective January 6, 2017, Kenneth J. Catchot will resign as President and Chief Operating Officer of company - SEC filing
* Calavo Growers - Lecil E. Cole will serve as Calavo's President in addition to continuing to serve as Calavo's Chief Executive Officer - SEC filing
* Calavo Growers - Catchot will assume a senior management position with Freshrealm, LLC, in which Calavo holds a 46 percent ownership interest
Jan 24 Lockheed Martin Corp beat estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and earnings on Tuesday, but last year delivered fewer-than-forecast F-35 jets, the program that President Donald Trump has criticized program as too expensive.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.25pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)