BRIEF-DREAM OFFICE REIT TO SELL PORTFOLIO OF 12 PROPERTIES IN ALBERTA
* ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS TO SELL A PORTFOLIO OF 12 PROPERTIES IN ALBERTA FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $200 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 19 Eisai Co Ltd
* Eisai and Arena Pharmaceuticals announce regulatory approval of BELVIQ (Lorcaserin HCL) in Brazil
* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc says Belviq is expected to become available following review by Brazil's Medicines Market Regulation Board (CMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS TO SELL A PORTFOLIO OF 12 PROPERTIES IN ALBERTA FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $200 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Lockheed Martin Corp beat estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and earnings on Tuesday, but last year delivered fewer-than-forecast F-35 jets, the program that President Donald Trump has criticized program as too expensive.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.25pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)