BRIEF-Educational Development Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.31
* Educational Development Corporation announces third quarter financial results for quarter ended november 30, 2016
Dec 20 Mavshack AB (publ) :
* To sell 1 percent in Ambient International to First Rate Enterprise Development (FRED)
* To sell 1 percent in Ambientmedia so that company after the sale is owned equally by Mavshack and FRED
* Sale values Ambientmedia to 57.5 million Swedish crowns ($6.1 million) Source text for Eikon:
* Sale values Ambientmedia to 57.5 million Swedish crowns ($6.1 million)
* In recent months company's revenue achievement has been lower than anticipated
* GARTNER - CO AND ITS UNITS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT AMONG GARTNER, OTHER LOAN PARTIES PARTY THERETO, LENDERS PARTY THERETO AND JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.