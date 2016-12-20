Dec 20 Mondo TV SpA :

* Executes a license agreement for the broadcasting on DKids Channel in the Middle East and North Africa of Vroomiz, two series distributed by Mondo TV

* DKids Channel is a pay-TV channel in the Middle East and North Africa

* The license provides for a three years duration starting from March 1, 2017 and the licensed languages are English and Arabic and the licensed rights are limited to pay-TV rights