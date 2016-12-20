Dec 20 Coima Res SpA SIIQ :
* Acquires 36 pct of a Porta Nuova redevelopment opportunity in joint venture
* Agreement signed for the acquisition of a stake in two commercial properties in Milan for
a total expected investment of 140 million euros ($145.39 million)
* Will contribute a 36 pct pro-rata share of the total investment (51 million euros, of
which about 25 million euros of equity)
* Joint venture partner Coima Opportunity Fund II, a development fund backed by a sovereign
wealth fund, will contribute the remaining 64 pct
