Dec 20 Coima Res SpA SIIQ :

* Acquires 36 pct of a Porta Nuova redevelopment opportunity in joint venture

* Agreement signed for the acquisition of a stake in two commercial properties in Milan for a total expected investment of 140 million euros ($145.39 million)

* Will contribute a 36 pct pro-rata share of the total investment (51 million euros, of which about 25 million euros of equity)

* Joint venture partner Coima Opportunity Fund II, a development fund backed by a sovereign wealth fund, will contribute the remaining 64 pct