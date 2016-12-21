UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 21 Kotipizza Group Oyj :
* August-October 2016 chain-based net sales grew 16.4 pct
* August-October 2016 comparable net sales were 17.1 million euros ($17.8 million)(14.4 million euros year ago), growth was 18.9 pct
* August-October 2016 comparable EBITDA was 1.88 million euros (1.53 million year ago), EBITDA growth was 22.8 pct
* Upgrades its outlook for financial year
* Group estimates for full financial year that chain-based net sales will grow by approximately 15 percent
* Sees that fy comparable EBITDA will grow significantly as compared to previous year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9602 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources