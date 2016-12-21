Dec 21 Kotipizza Group Oyj :

* August-October 2016 chain-based net sales grew 16.4 pct

* August-October 2016 comparable net sales were 17.1 million euros ($17.8 million)(14.4 million euros year ago), growth was 18.9 pct

* August-October 2016 comparable EBITDA was 1.88 million euros (1.53 million year ago), EBITDA growth was 22.8 pct

* Upgrades its outlook for financial year

* Group estimates for full financial year that chain-based net sales will grow by approximately 15 percent

* Sees that fy comparable EBITDA will grow significantly as compared to previous year Source text for Eikon:

