Santander opens books on inaugural senior non-preferred bond
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Banco Santander has opened books on an inaugural five-year senior non-preferred bond issue at 135bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
Dec 21 African Bank Investments Limited
* Jse: Abl - Ablp - Condensed Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 30 September 2016
* No ordinary or preference dividends were declared in current financial year.
* Fy profit after tax of r491 million (2015: r1,287 million)
* Included in income statement is a r189 million discretionary actuarial liability for the year ended 30 september 2016 (2015: r0)
* Profit for year of r84 million (2015: r69 million) before taking into account discretionary actuarial liability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Revolving loan agreement was entered into among lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, borrower and chargors
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Russia's central bank said on Thursday it did not expect market players to speculate on the rouble in response to the finance ministry's decision to start buying forex next month, Interfax news agency reported.