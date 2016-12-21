BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
Dec 21 Benchmark Electronics Inc
* Benchmark Electronics says deal with Engaged Capital where Engaged Capital to have right to request board to identify independent director to be added to board
* Benchmark electronics says Engaged Capital agreed to standstill provisions, vote in accordance with board's recommendations with respect director elections
* Company has agreed to reimburse certain of engaged capital's expenses in connection with its investment in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.