Dec 21 CP Lotus Corp :

* CPH is interested in 64.93% of ordinary shares in issue of company and is controlling shareholder and hence connected person of co

* CPH agreed to provide loans in an aggregate amount of usd139.8 million to group for a term of two years

* Group entered into certain loan agreements with C.P. Holding (bvi) Investment Company Limited