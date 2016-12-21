BRIEF-Pharming Group announces issue of new stock
* Announces issue of new stock as a result of conversion of amortizing bonds
Dec 21 Euronext:
* A total of 574,565 new ordinary shares issued by Eckert & Ziegler Bebig SA, with reference price of 8.8 euros ($9.18), will be listed on the market Euronext Brussels as of December 23, 2016
* The reason for this capital increase is a private placement Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9587 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds latest shares, $1 bln cash for R&D unit, further context)
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.