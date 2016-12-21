UPDATE 3-Johnson & Johnson to buy Actelion for $30 bln, spin off R&D unit
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds latest shares, $1 bln cash for R&D unit, further context)
Dec 21 Spectra Energy Corp
* Spectra Energy - Notice from CFIUS, has concluded review of combination of company and Enbridge - SEC filing
* Spectra Energy - Determined there are no unresolved national security concerns with respect to proposed combination with Enbridge - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2hHSoTe) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Jan 26 Actelion said the new research and development company to be created following the $30 billion takeover by Johnson & Johnson will be launched with 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.00 billion)in cash.
LONDON, Jan 26 Sky, the European pay-TV group that has accepted a buy-out offer from shareholder Rupert Murdoch, reported 679 million pounds in first-half operating profit, down 9 percent, after it absorbed a big hike in Premier League soccer costs.