Dec 21 Raymond James Financial Inc :
* Raymond James Financial - Nov record net loans at Raymond
James Bank of $15.5 billion grew 15 percent over last year's Nov
and 2 percent over preceding month
* Raymond James Financial reports November 2016 operating
data
* Nov. total securities commissions and fees of $336 million
increased 25 percent compared to November 2015
* Nov. financial assets under management reached $77.8
billion, up 13 percent over November 2015
* Raymond James - Nov client assets under administration
reached $608.1 billion, reflecting growth of 20 percent over nov
2015 and 1 percent over october 2016
* Raymond James Financial -investment banking revenues
continued to be soft in Nov.; expect activity levels "to remain
subdued throughout holiday season"
Further company coverage: