UPDATE 2-U.S. packaging company WestRock to buy smaller rival for $1.39 bln
Dec 22 Konecranes Abp :
* European Commission has approved Columbus McKinnon as a buyer of STAHL CraneSystems
* Konecranes and Terex intend to close the MHPS Acquisition in early 2017
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
* Is expanding its home healthcare business in South America with acquisition of Oxymaster, a national sector player in Colombia