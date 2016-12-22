BRIEF-Texas Instruments says hopeful for some tax relief out of Washington
* Texas Instruments Inc - inventory in the quarter was even compared to a year ago - Conf Call
Dec 22 Biogen Inc :
* Says separation of Bioverativ as independent company expected to be completed on February 1, 2017
* Biogen Inc - Nasdaq has advised that Nioverativ common stock will begin trading on a "when-issued" basis under symbol "BIVV WI" on Jan 12, 2017
* Biogen Inc - Nasdaq has approved listing of Bioverativ common stock on Nasdaq Global Select Market under symbol "BIVV"
* Biogen announces effectiveness of Bioverativ Form 10 registration statement
* Says Bioverativ common stock approved for listing on Nasdaq Global Select Market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, Jan 24 U.S. regulators under the new presidential administration have instituted a freeze on rules key to the country's farm belt, agricultural groups said on Tuesday, heightening uncertainty for some of the regions that helped propel Donald Trump into office.
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc forecast current-quarter revenue above estimates, buoyed by strong demand for its cloud-based storage products.