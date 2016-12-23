Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 23 Air France-KLM :
* Air France-KLM sold a total of 4,950,000 shares of Amadeus IT Group
* Sale represented around 1.13% of the share capital of Amadeus
* Net proceeds of the transaction amounts to 201 million euros ($210 million)
* Sale forms part of Air France KLM's plans to cut debt.
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9573 euros)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)