Dec 23 Bank Of Ireland

* Has executed a credit risk transfer transaction on a portfolio of business banking and corporate loan assets effective 29 December 2016

* Transaction involves execution of a credit default swap backed by c.eur 185 million of credit linked notes issued by grattan securities dac

* Revising its calculation of capital requirements under internal ratings based approach on its republic of ireland mortgage portfolio

* Group expects combined net impact from these capital developments on group's transitional CET1 ratio to be a reduction of c.15bps Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: