BRIEF-Beigene initiates global Phase III trial of the BTK inhibitor BGB-3111
Dec 23 Mylan Nv
* On dec 22, unit of Co entered into amendment and waiver agreement to loan agreement dated as of September 17, 2014 - SEC filing
* Under guarantee, Co guarantees payment, performance of all obligations, including repayment of SEK 2 billion loan, of MEDA under loan agreement
* Company and meda entered into guarantee agreement, dated as of December 22, 2016 -SEC filing
* Amphenol Corporation reports fourth quarter 2016 record results and new stock repurchase program
* Central Pacific Financial Corp reports earnings of $12.2 million for the fourth quarter and $47.0 million for the 2016 year