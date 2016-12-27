EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 25)
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Dec 27 Capnia Inc
* Capnia - under merger agreement co to pay Essentialis termination fee of $750,000 under specified circumstances - SEC filing
* Capnia - under merger agreement,co to reimburse certain expenses of Essentialis in connection with merger up to $500,000 under specified circumstances Source text: (bit.ly/2iopV2X) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 European Union antitrust regulators cleared Abbott Laboratories' proposed $5.8 billion acquisition of diagnostic test maker Alere on Wednesday, subject to the divestment of some of Alere's operations.